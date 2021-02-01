Deepika Padukone quotes Mahatma Gandhi hailing PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Left Menu

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the increasing participation of women in every field in the country during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' actor Deepika Padukone expressed happiness towards the Prime Minister's words.

01-02-2021
Actor Deepika Padukone . Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the increasing participation of women in every field in the country during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' actor Deepika Padukone expressed happiness towards the Prime Minister's words. The 'Chhapaak' actor shared a tweet by the Prime Minister in which he had posted some snippets from his radio programme that was aired on Sunday.

Sharing the tweet, Deepika penned down a powerful quote about bringing a change in the world, by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and dedicated those words to the "incredible women" around the world. "Be the change you wish to see in the world."-Mahatma Gandhi These words couldn't be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat@PMOIndia," she wrote as she shared the tweet by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme and the first episode of the year 2021 on Sunday. Hailing various departments and discussing many important events in the country, the Prime Minister also underlined the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields.

The Prime Minister accentuated the historic move where Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team on January 11 landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers. Two IAF women officers became the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade. India's one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore became the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers. (ANI)

