'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan welcomes first child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:09 IST
''Riverdale'' star Vanessa Morgan has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with estranged husband and professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW teen drama, announced her pregnancy last July.

A source confirmed to E! News that Morgan had Kopech by her side at the time of their son's arrival and they are ''thrilled''.

''Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled,'' the insider said.

At this time, it is unclear when Morgan gave birth.

Days after the actor shared the baby news in July, it was revealed that Kopech, 24, had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

The former couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Florida last January. Neither Morgan nor Kopech has commented on the split.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

