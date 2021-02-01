Left Menu

Dutt a fighter, nothing can keep him down: 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi

The actor announced last October that he has come out victorious from his battle against the disease and soon resumed work.With Sanjay Dutt ji we had a very small portion of the shoot left to be completed and we are wrapping it with a 5-day schedule.

Dutt a fighter, nothing can keep him down: 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi has praised actor Sanjay Dutt for his professionalism and dedication towards the making of Yash Raj Films upcoming production ''Prithviraj''.

Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic ''Chanakya'' (1991), is at the helm of the biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan, which features superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Dutt, who had last year taken a break from films for cancer treatment, plays a pivotal part in the movie and recently wrapped the shooting of ''Prithviraj'' with a five-day schedule. The actor announced last October that he has come out ''victorious'' from his battle against the disease and soon resumed work.

"With Sanjay Dutt ji we had a very small portion of the shoot left to be completed and we are wrapping it with a 5-day schedule. Given coronavirus and his health, of course, all possible precautions were taken to make the set a safe shooting space for him," Dwivedi said in a statement. The ''Pinjar'' director said Dutt has done a ''phenomenal'' job in the film and he is looking forward to audience's reaction to his performance. "He is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but he is a fighter and has shown that nothing can keep him down. He has done a phenomenal job in 'Prithviraj' and we can't wait for the world to see him in the film,'' Dwivedi said. The project was announced in September 2019 and a major portion of its filming was completed before the pandemic hit last March. The production on the movie was resumed in October 2020. ''Prithviraj'' also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays Sanyogita in the film.

