Biker falls off Kolkata flyover after being hit by car, dies

A 26-year-old man died afterfalling from a flyover in Kolkata on Monday as his motorcyclewas hit by a car, police said.

The man, identified as Arijit Maitra, stopped histwo-wheeler on the Maa Flyover in the heart of the city around2 pm and was talking on the phone when a car hit him frombehind, they said.

Maitra, a resident of Salt Lake Sector II, fell fromthe flyover's Park Circus-bound flank in the Tiljala area,police said.

He was rushed to the Calcutta National Medical Collegeand Hospital where he died around 3.30 pm while undergoingtreatment, they said.

A woman, 24, who was with him on the motorcyclesuffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospitalafter treatment.

Police said Maitra was wearing the helmet and it wasfound lying beside him under the flyover.

The vehicle that hit him was identified from the CCTVfootage and the driver has been arrested, they said.

The four-wheeler has also been seized.

