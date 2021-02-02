Left Menu

'GoT' composer Ramin Djawadi to score 'House of Dragon' prequel

The Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, who is known for composing the 'Game of Thrones' score, has been signed on to score HBO's upcoming prequel series 'House of the Dragon'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, who is known for composing the 'Game of Thrones' score, has been signed on to score HBO's upcoming prequel series 'House of the Dragon'. According to Entertainment Weekly, the news was first noticed by Los Siete Reinos and has since been confirmed by HBO.

Djawadi had earlier bagged two Emmy awards for his work in the seventh and the eighth seasons of 'Game of Thrones' in addition to being nominated twice for his work on HBO's 'Westworld'. It was due to his popular work that HBO had later launched the 'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience global tour back in 2017. At the concert, Djawadi had conducted several songs from the much-loved series.

Djawadi is one of the few major names on the Dragon who were also on the previous series, as the cast, writers, and producers moved on after the flagship series concluded in 2019, reported Entertainment Weekly. The forthcoming series 'House of the Dragon' revolves around a civil war among the House Targaryen in Westeros. It is adapted from George RR Martin's book 'Fire and Blood.'

The series is expected to go on floors in early 2021. (ANI)

