ABC hands pilot order to Kevin Costner's 'National Parks'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:13 IST
ABC has given a pilot order for ''National Parks'', a drama written by ''Yellowstone'' star Kevin Costner.

The pilot, which was previously titled ''ISB'', follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks, which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Costner, a two-time Academy Award winner, will pen the script with Aaron Helbing of ''The Flash'' fame and Jon Baird, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trio will also executive produce with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

Anthony Hemingway will helm the pilot and also serve as executive producer.

The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, along with 20th Television and A+E Studios.

It is not yet clear if Costner, known for movies such as ''Dancing with Wolves'', ''Waterworld'' and ''The Bodyguard'', will be starring in the pilot.

