Teen Titans Season 6's possibilities revealed, Warner Bros’ announcement on series’ ending

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:50 IST
Earlier Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network officially declared that Teen Titans would end with Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Teen Titans

It seems fans have given up their hopes for Teen Titans Season 6. They have already waited for around 14 years. The majority of viewers think there is less chance of developing the sixth season.

According to Fandom.com, Warner Bros. has not canceled the plan to make Teen Titans Season 6. So, fans speculate that the series may return one day with the upcoming season. Why fans still want to see Teen Titans?

Let's remember, earlier Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network officially declared that Teen Titans would end with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors; one of those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

However, Teen Titans Season 5 showed that the Teen Titans joining forces with several other heroes to fight with the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of antagonists. The show generated a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which released theatrically on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

However, fans once created a petition to renew Teen Titans for Season 6. The petition was circulated over the internet again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. Although the petition gathered huge attention and momentum over two years, there is no positive answer from Warner Bros.

The good news is that Disney+ has launched a new theory that creates a new wave of nostalgia for fans. The streaming service offers viewers to access a surplus of their favorite old series. Another trend is the older series are getting new seasons or a reboot. We can expect Teen Titans to return with Season 6.

We still don't know whether or not Teen Titans Season 6 will ever be made. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

