Possibilities of Violet Evergarden Season 2 revealed, Major Gilbert’s probable presence

Updated: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST
It is reported that Kyoto Animation is working on pre-production of Violet Evergarden Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden made its debut in 2018 and is waiting for renewal for Season 2. Season 1 was highly appreciated by audiences throughout the world. However, there are two more films of the same franchise. Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

It is reported that Kyoto Animation is working on pre-production of Violet Evergarden Season 2. It is likely to drop at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Although the series maker didn't confirm any news regarding Violet Evergarden Season 2, the series needs to answer many unfinished endings of Season 1. For instance, what will happen to Major Gilbert? It is still unknown whether he is dead or not.

The first season shows Violet Evergarden struggles to make her way into society after the war is over. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

If Violet Evergarden is renewed for Season 2, the major cast will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica, Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc. Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in the second season through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season.

The anime story is based on a Japanese light novel, written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not having an official premiere date. Stay with us to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

