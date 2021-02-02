Left Menu

TEXT-Family statement on the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever. "The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:45 IST
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday. Below is a statement from Hannah and Lucy, daughters of Captain Sir Tom Moore:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. "We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of. "Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined. "Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had."

