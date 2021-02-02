Angelina Jolie talks about 'really hard' past few years and 'healing' her family

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently offered rare details about her 'really hard' past few years and 'healing' her family. According to E!News, the 'Maleficent' star candidly admitted to British Vogue that the past few years have been 'really hard' for her and their six children, 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

At one point in the interview, she is asked, "Do you feel as if you're at a happy stage in your life?" to which she responds, "I don't know." "I've been focusing on healing our family," the 'Mr. & Mrs Smith' actor continued.

"It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body," added Jolie. And though the 45-year-old is unsure about her happiness at this time, she expressed excitement for her 50s, saying, "I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my 50s."

"Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself,'" she added. "And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself," said the actor.

But, as Angelina puts it, "I was never very good at sitting still." She remarks that this desire for action and adventure has made motherhood slightly difficult, explaining, "I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense," continued Jolie. Nonetheless, the Oscar winner says she's "managing through it," thanks in part to her kids, who she described as "quite resilient."

"They're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all," she confessed. Previously, the 'Girl, Interrupted' star shared that her kids have been her main priority, even revealing that she split from Pitt with them in mind.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing," she said. As reported by E!News, though reports have emerged about rifts between the kids and Brad, Angelina said their children know what really happened.

She stated, "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds." (ANI)

