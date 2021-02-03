Jared Leto's Joker returns with new look in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

With the upcoming Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', Hollywood actor Jaret Leto is bringing back his character of Joker in a new look from the 2016's 'Suicide Squad'. According to Variety, Snyder, who is releasing his long-awaited Snyder cut of the 2017 release 'Justice League', shared a new black and white photo of Leto's villain on Tuesday and tweeted, "Amazing character you created."

He added, "Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto." While the Oscar winner's face is blurred out in the photo, the actor's white makeup and extended smile, which are the trademarks of his character, are visible as he holds up a Joker card.

Snyder, who was originally set to direct 'Justice League', stepped down from directing duties after the death of his daughter Autumn in March 2017, due to suicide. Joss Whedon then took over the director's chair to complete the film, which was released later that year. In May of 2020, Snyder announced his cut of the film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released. The film will now be broken down into four hour-long episodes.

The movie features the epic team-up of DC universe superheroes: Ben Affleck's 'Batman', Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman', Henry Cavill's 'Superman', Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman', Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' and Ray Fisher's 'Cyborg'. (ANI)

