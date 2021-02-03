Left Menu

Nick Jonas to appear in Super Bowl commercial for diabetes monitoring system

American singer and actor Nick Jonas is making his Super Bowl commercial debut by starring in an ad for Dexcom, which is a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management.

03-02-2021
American singer and actor Nick Jonas is making his Super Bowl commercial debut by starring in an ad for Dexcom, which is a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. According to Fox News, the 'Cool' singer who himself suffers from Type 1 diabetes, hopes that lending his likeness to the company will help raise awareness for the disease.

He took to his Twitter handle and posted "So pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes. Head over to http://DexcomGameDay.com now to see the commercial first #dexcom #ad." Chad Patterson, senior VP, global marketing, Dexcom, said in a statement, "In an environment like COVID, it's more relevant than ever. The fact that people are struggling with their health and are somewhat isolated. For people who can't get to their doctor, they can do so remotely with our technology."

The 30-second spot, which will air during the first quarter of the game, will showcase how Dexcom is different by not monitoring glucose levels with traditional finger sticks. (ANI)

