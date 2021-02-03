Left Menu

Australian police find no crime in Vatican money transfers

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:15 IST
Australian police find no crime in Vatican money transfers

Australian police said Wednesday they found no evidence of criminal misconduct in money transfers from the Vatican that a financial agency mistakenly inflated by almost USD 1.8 billion and fuelled corruption speculation.

Australian Federal Police investigated the transfers to Australia that the country's financial intelligence agency, Austrac, reported to the Senate in December amounted to USD 1.8 billion over six years.

Austrac last month revealed it had vastly overstated the sums, blaming the miscalculation on a computer coding error. The Vatican said transfers to Australia since 2014 amounted to USD 7.35 million and were for legitimate expenses including running its embassy and contractual debts.

Police said they had completed their analysis of the Austrac information.

“No criminal misconduct has been identified to date,” a police statement said.

Austrac's inflated figures had fuelled media speculation that money from the Holy See had helped influence the Australian criminal prosecution of Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of historic child sex abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding no informal talks with farmers, barricading is local admin issue: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers and described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order ...

UP CM lays foundation of irrigation projects

Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Go...

Procter & Gamble Q2 net profit jumps 84 pc to Rs 250.62 cr

FMCG firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 84.37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020.The company, which follows July-June financial year, had ...

Hindustan Copper Dec-qtr net profit at Rs 108 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021