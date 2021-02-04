Left Menu

Here's how Vivek Oberoi helped underprivileged children fighting cancer

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been helping several cancer patients for the past 18 years, looked back on his journey of philanthropy on World Cancer Day on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:23 IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi with underprivileged children battling cancer . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been helping several cancer patients for the past 18 years, looked back on his journey of philanthropy on World Cancer Day on Thursday. Recalling his journey, the 'Yuva' actor said that he feels blessed to be having the opportunity to help the "angels."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to meet these angels and help them to the best of my ability. The smile on their faces and the twinkle in their eyes only motivate me to keep being there for them," he said. On World Cancer Day, Oberoi further urged others to "come forward" and help the children battling the disease.

"I urge everyone to come forward and help these children lead a life which is not very different from other children," he said. The 'Masti' actor termed his noble work of helping the cancer patients as his "greatest achievement."

"In the past 18 years, my greatest achievements are having been able to help more than 250,000 poor children from farmer families in rural India help them fight cancer, financially and emotionally," Oberoi said. "I refuse to call them patients because they are truly some of the bravest children. At the age of 7 and 8, they have the courage to fight cancer. That's why I call them fighters," he added.

On World Cancer Day today, the actor took to social media to share a moving video to thank young cancer survivors for setting an example and inspiring little fighters. The montage gives a glimpse of him sharing emotional moments with them. In 2004, Oberoi joined hands with the Cancer Patients Aid Association. He came up with a novel idea 18 years ago when he celebrated his birthday with children fighting cancer.

To cheer them up, he invited cancer survivors who he refers to as 'angels.' These survivors inspired the other children emotionally to fight the disease. Seeing the difference in the health of the children, who felt hopeful and inspired to win against the disease, he hosts birthday parties with them to date. World Cancer Day, which is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer, is celebrated on February 4, every year. (ANI)

