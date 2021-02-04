Left Menu

Inside Edge Season 3 to continue from Season 2, how ending can take place

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:15 IST
Numerous actors will return to play their role in Inside Edge Season 3 from the past two seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Edge

Karan Anshuman-created Indian sports drama Inside Edge already accumulated a huge fanbase throughout the world. Viewers are expecting to watch Season 3 in this year.

Most of the entertainment industry projects were affected during the era of Covid-19. The production for Inside Edge Season 3 was reportedly affected. It seems the show will take more time to premiere. The last two seasons of Inside Edge took approx 2.5 years span in between Season 1 and Season 2 (launched on July 10, 2017, and December 6, 2019, respectively).

Fans would be happy to hear that the cricket-oriented drama Inside Edge Season 3 production already started its filming. Actor Tanuj Virwan will reprise his role in the upcoming show. While speaking to Deccan Heralds, he hinted the plot. Inside Edge Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2. The upcoming season is also focusing on cricket but in a different form. "You will continue to see my character evolve into a more mature individual," said Tanuj Virwan.

However, numerous actors will return to play their role in Inside Edge Season 3 from the past two seasons. Additionally, Mirchi Malini's actor Akshay Oberoi joined the Inside Edge Season 3 cast. The other lead actors Vivek Oberoi (Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir ( Yashvardhan Patil), ), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan) will return to portray their roles.

The series is being distributed by Amazon Originals. The sports drama has been admired and received positive reviews for acting and storylines from critics. Especially, the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, and Angad Bedi have been praised. Inside Edge was nominated as Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards.

Currently, Inside Edge Season 3 is under production. The official premiere date has not been announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Amazon Prime Video series.

