Left Menu

The Family Man Season 2’s release in Feb postponed due to Tandav, Mirzapur controversies

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:22 IST
The Family Man Season 2’s release in Feb postponed due to Tandav, Mirzapur controversies
According to PTI, The Family Man Season 2’s contents do not portray any conflict between religion that would hurt anybody. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

The critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man Season 2 will get delayed following the controversies about two other web series of Amazon Prime Videos titled Tandav and Mirzapur.

The much-awaited Season 2 The Family Man was earlier scheduled to release on February 12 this year. As per PTI, the Amazon prime Videos has postponed the series' release.

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," an insider told PTI.

According to PTI, The Family Man Season 2's contents do not portray any conflict between religion that would hurt anybody. "The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of 'The Family Man' that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead of the release of the show," reported PTI.

According to the reports, Amazon Prime's Tandav and its creators faced several complaints from agitated citizens. They accused that Saif Ali Khan-starring Tandav's contents hurt the sentiments of Hindus. A few days back, another complaint was lodged against the makers of Mirzapur, purportedly for hurting religious sentiments.

The Supreme Court denied granting any interim protection from any sort of threats or actions to ''Tandav'' director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

However, the trailer of The Family Man Season 2 was supposed to release on January 19 but that too had been pushed back. The Family Man is an Indian espionage action thriller web series, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (popularly known as Raj & D.K.).

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on September 20, 2019, and is critically acclaimed. The show received eleven nominations at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 and won the best series category along with Paatal Lok, and Aarya in OTT.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Family man Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Indian web series.

Also Read: Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy's wedding? What more we know

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...

France's COVID-19 situation fragile but new lockdown not inevitable, says government

The COVID-19 situation in France remains fragile but a new national lockdown is not necessarily inevitable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal said that while the figures for new COVID-19 cases were high, and even th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as Reddit 'tumult' comes under U.S. scrutiny

World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment.The prospect of former ECB chie...

We can ask for more funds if needed, there is a provision for it: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is open to asking for more funds from the government if needed in an Olympic year, insisting that the budget allocated to his ministry for 2021-22 is satisfactory despite the cut.Rijiju said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021