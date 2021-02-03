The Family Man Season 2’s release in Feb postponed due to Tandav, Mirzapur controversies

The critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man Season 2 will get delayed following the controversies about two other web series of Amazon Prime Videos titled Tandav and Mirzapur.

The much-awaited Season 2 The Family Man was earlier scheduled to release on February 12 this year. As per PTI, the Amazon prime Videos has postponed the series' release.

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," an insider told PTI.

According to PTI, The Family Man Season 2's contents do not portray any conflict between religion that would hurt anybody. "The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of 'The Family Man' that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead of the release of the show," reported PTI.

According to the reports, Amazon Prime's Tandav and its creators faced several complaints from agitated citizens. They accused that Saif Ali Khan-starring Tandav's contents hurt the sentiments of Hindus. A few days back, another complaint was lodged against the makers of Mirzapur, purportedly for hurting religious sentiments.

The Supreme Court denied granting any interim protection from any sort of threats or actions to ''Tandav'' director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

However, the trailer of The Family Man Season 2 was supposed to release on January 19 but that too had been pushed back. The Family Man is an Indian espionage action thriller web series, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (popularly known as Raj & D.K.).

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on September 20, 2019, and is critically acclaimed. The show received eleven nominations at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 and won the best series category along with Paatal Lok, and Aarya in OTT.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Family man Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Indian web series.

