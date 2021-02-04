Dita Von Teese speaks out about allegations against ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Dita Von Teese, the ex-wife of embattled rock star Marilyn Manson, has addressed the allegations of sexual abuse against her former husband.

Multiple women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood, have accused Manson of sexual abuse and harassment.

Teese, who was married to Manson between 2005 and 2006, posted a statement on Instagram, saying that many people contacted her after the allegations against the singer surfaced.

''Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,'' the 48-year-old model-dancer wrote.

''Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse,'' she added.

Teese further said that abuse of any kind has no place in a relationship.

''I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realise yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request,'' she concluded her statement.

On February 2, Wood had revealed in an Instagram post that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was the person she has referred to in the past when she talked about being in an abusive relationship with an unnamed ex.

Wood has claimed that Manson started ''grooming'' her when she was a teenager and abused her for years.

The former couple went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The duo got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

''I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,'' Wood had said.

In response to the actor's social media post, four other women also came forward with similar abuse allegations against Manson.

Responding to the ''Westworld'' star's claims, the 52-year-old singer said these accusations are ''horrible distortions of reality''.

''Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. ''My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,'' Manson wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Amid the allegations, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Starz's ''American Gods'', in which Manson had a short recurring role, will also not air one remaining upcoming episode including the singer until his character has been edited out.

