Shraddha Kapoor ups the glamour quotient in black slit dress

Slaying in an all-black outfit, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, took social media by storm on Thursday with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. Fans of the 'Saaho' actor cannot stop gushing over Shraddha's enchanting pictures that she recently shared on her social media handles. In the snaps, the 33-year old star exuded elegance as she donned a mesmerizing black side slit dress for an event.

To complement her look she paired her outfit with shimmer black-colored pointed heels. Skipping the neckpiece, she accessorized her ensemble with matching earrings. Her smokey makeup look and open wavy hair graced her glamorous avatar. With the post that accumulated more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted, Shraddha kept the caption simple and posted a black heart emoticon acknowledging her team for the look she sported.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a busy year with her back to back releases like 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. Besides, the 'Saaho' star has also announced her next with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the 'Nagin' trilogy, in which she will portray the lead. (ANI)

