Left Menu

'Fantastic Beasts 3' suspends filming after crew member tests COVID-19 positive

Warner Bros has shut down the production on the third installment of Fantastic Beasts franchise after a team member tested positive for novel coronavirus. The studio said they will restart the shooting schedule in accordance with safety guidelines.A team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:30 IST
'Fantastic Beasts 3' suspends filming after crew member tests COVID-19 positive

Warner Bros has shut down the production on the third installment of ''Fantastic Beasts'' franchise after a team member tested positive for novel coronavirus. The studio said they will restart the shooting schedule in accordance with safety guidelines.

“A team member from 'Fantastic Beasts 3' has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation. ''Out of an abundance of caution, ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines,'' Warner Bros said in a statement issued to Variety. Based on characters created by J K Rowling, the “Harry Potter” spin-off was in production at the Warner Bros studio in Leavesden, UK. Shooting had been due to start in early 2020 but was pushed back due the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually commencing in September.

David Yates, who directed the first two installments of the franchise and several “Harry Potter” films, is at the helm of the as-yet-untitled movie. The film features actors Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

''Fantastic Beasts 3'' is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon Awards - 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirHealth Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India designed to recognize excellence and showcase the outstanding work by healthcare professionals. It intends to celebrate the trailblazing pe...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooksbehind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays stu...

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market; India joins select countries allowing such arrangements: RBI Guv Das.

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market India joins select countries allowing such arrangements RBI Guv Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021