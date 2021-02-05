Long time host Ryan Seacrest bids adieu to Red Carpet

The versatile and long time host Ryan Seacrest has declared on Thursday (local time) that he will no longer be co-hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet award show. While bidding farewell to the red carpet, the multi-hyphenate host posted a heartfelt message for his fans on Instagram.

With an enchanting picture of him as a host, he noted, "After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures. I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years." Seacrest has co-facilitated many honorary pathways shows for E! since 2007 including the Oscars, the Grammys, Golden Globes, and more, and has interacted with many of the greatest stars from the industry.

In a reply to his farewell post, the official social media handle of E! network added, "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front-row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family." From the iconic celebs like Billie Eilish, Regina King, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, Lil Nas X, BTS, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto to many more, the 46-year-old presenter has interviewed them all.

However, this year's Golden Globe ceremony will air live on February 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes, after previously emceeing the ceremony from 2013 to 2015. (ANI)

