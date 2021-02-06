Left Menu

Waste segregation at sets can make a world of difference: Anushka Sharma

Setting an example for her fellow celebrities actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma has begun the practice of waste segregation on the sets of the projects greenlit by her production house Clean Slate Filmz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:17 IST
Actor Anushka Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

Setting an example for her fellow celebrities actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma has begun the practice of waste segregation on the sets of the projects greenlit by her production house Clean Slate Filmz. The new mom is the first producer to begin this practice at her sets to take a step towards environment conservation.

Talking about the step taken by her production company, the 'PK' actor said that the practice of waste segregation "can make a world of difference." "Waste segregation at film shoots can make a world of difference and I'm glad that we could implement this on the sets of our production ventures. Protecting the environment is the need of the hour and the industry can contribute immensely towards the cause and also raise enough awareness on the same," she said.

"We had realised the need to segregate waste to be of utmost importance a while back and I'm happy that we could do this even while we are in the middle of the pandemic," she added. Founder of Skrap Waste Management Solutions, Divya Ravichandran, confirms saying that it is essential to manage the waste on the film sets. She also lauded the efforts of the 'Paatal Lok' producer and her brother Karnesh Ssharma who is her partner in the venture.

"Waste management on a film shoot is the need of the hour and we have to credit Anushka Sharma and (her brother) Karnesh Ssharma for actively engaging with us to ensure that they were the first to start this conversation in the industry." "It is important and necessary to manage waste properly to curb pollution caused during shoots and Clean Slate Filmz has set a benchmark in the industry for being conscious film-makers who are putting environment as a priority," Ravichandran added.

Clean Slate Filmz delivered two back-to-back hits in 2020 which include Amazon Prime Video's 'Paatal Lok,' and Netflix's 'Bulbul.' On the personal front, Anushka Sharma had earlier last month welcomed a baby girl - Vamika - with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

