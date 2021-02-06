Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:23 IST
Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, have become parents to a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Wednesday.

Mehta, best known for his TV shows ''Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'', ''Ishqbaaaz'', ZEE5 series ''Never Kiss Your Best Friend'', took to social media to share the news.

“February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him and Parekh holding the baby's hand.

The same post was shared by Parekh on her Instagram handle.

Mehta and Parekh got married in 2012. The duo announced last year in November that they are expecting their first child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

