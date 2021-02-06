House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones’ music composer Ramin Djawadi returns for prequel

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:15 IST
The Game of Thrones lovers will be happy to hear that Grammy Award-nominated Ramin Djawadi, the composer is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. Image Credit: Twitter / Game of Thrones

The upcoming highly-anticipated House of the Dragon is the adaption of the book 'Fire & Blood' and a prequel to Game of Thrones. The upcoming HBO series will include ten episodes.

The Game of Thrones lovers will be happy to hear that Grammy Award-nominated Ramin Djawadi, the composer is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. He also created the Game of Thrones theme music, which is quite popular since 2011. Djawadi was nominated twice for a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work.

It was revealed in October last year that Paddy Considine joined the cast as Viserys I Targaryen in the House of the Dragon Season 1. Just after a couple of months, Olivia Cooke joined as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers and showrunners of House of the Dragon Season 1. George R. R. Martin will also join as executive producer along with Vince Gerardis and Casey Bloys.

Ryan Condal will also pen on episode 1 along with Wes Tooke, Claire Kiechel, Ti Mikkel, and Sara Hess. Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. The other directors to join the House of the Dragon are Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel, and Greg Yaitanes.

The synopsis of the House of the Dragon Season 1 is yet to be announced, however, the HBO president, Casey Bloys spoke to Deadline that the show would be released in April 2022, as Game of Thrones releases each season in April. According to Game of Thrones fandom, the production will begin in April this year.

Stay tuned with us to get more information on Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Season 1.

