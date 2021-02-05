Left Menu

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: production aims to begin filming in early 2021

Updated: 05-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:45 IST
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: production aims to begin filming in early 2021
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is likely to solve the cliffhangers. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Magnolias

Fans are passionately waiting for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 to stream on Netflix. Sweet Magnolias Season 1 left many cliffhangers to be solved. Netflix officially renewed the second season in July 2020, just after two months of Season 1's premiere.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's plot is kept secret. The upcoming season is likely to solve one of the main unsolved parts, which is the outcome of a fight from the after porm-party. The series lovers are waiting to see what happened to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who is unconscious and injured after the car crash. Moreover, the identity of a person, who was in the car with Kyle, was not revealed at the end of Season 1.

In a conversation with People, the author of the Sweet Magnolias series, Sherryl Woods said "the cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end the season].

"In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute,'" said Sherryl Woods.

Additionally, the series developer, Sheryl Anderson hinted at what fans can see in the Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The series will solve the viewer's question about the car crash and reveal the identity of the unnamed character.

"We are going to answer all the questions that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," said Sheryl Anderson.

However, Sherryl Woods assures that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 filming will commence in early 2021. She tweeted with the caption "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

It is expected that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will bring back the characters named Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

