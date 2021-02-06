Manager booked for misbehaving with woman job aspirant

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI): A case has been registeredagainst a manager of a private airline's baggage handlingcompany for allegedly misbehaving with a 30-year-old woman jobaspirant,police said on Saturday.

The woman, who had applied for job in the companyaround two months ago, was reportedly told by the manager tomeet him alone in his room where he allegedly misbehaved withher recently, they said.

The woman in her complaint accused the manager ofthreatening few other women employees of the company ofremoving them from their jobs if they did not meet himpersonally, they said.

Following the woman's complaint, a case underrelevant IPC sections was registered against the manager,police said.

However, the manager also complained against thewoman that she resorted to filing a fake complaint against himas she was not offered job and accused her of blackmail andextortion, police said, adding, they were verifying thematter.PTI VVK BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)