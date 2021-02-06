Man hacks 78-year-old mother to death in Kerala

A 51-year-old man has beenarrested for allegedly hacking to death his mother at theirhouse here in an inebriated state, police said on Saturday.

Police said the man had also attacked his father buthis condition was not critical.

However, his 78-year-old mother died, they said.

''The incident happened around 7 PM today.We havearrested the son.We suspect there were some family problems.

Investigationis on,'' police added.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR