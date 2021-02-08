Left Menu

Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:06 IST
Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things
The avid viewers will be excited knowing that not only the old characters are returning, new actors were also confirmed for Stranger Things Season 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Stranger Things Fans

Netflix's science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in September 2019.

The Duffer Brothers created show Stranger Things Season 4's production was unfortunately halted in March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's reported that the cast and crew were back in shooting in October. Netflix confirmed it on Twitter.

"Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," said Ross Duffer, the creator of Stranger Things Season 4 in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

The avid viewers will be excited knowing that not only the old characters are returning, new actors were also confirmed for Stranger Things Season 4. Jamie Campbell Bower will play the role of Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, and Robert Englund as Victor Creel.

Natalia Dyer is returning to reprise as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things Season 4 is quite excited after reading the script. She can't share the plot but assures that the story would highly excite the viewers.

"Honestly, the scripts are great. I'm very excited. I'm excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we're, like, 'Oh my god, wow, like, wow!' So, while I can't say a lot, except that it's going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It's going to be really big. It's going to be big!" said Natalia Dyer, who plays the role of Nancy.

"We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary," said Ross Duffer.

Currently, there is no official release date of Stranger Things Season 4. Stay with us to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4 filming updates, Suzanne Heathcote hints on Duzran's reappearance

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

Chinese unable to re-unite with loved ones this Lunar New Year are sending them a taste of home instead, using food packages to bridge the distance, as coronavirus warnings in some regions put a stop to the usual lengthy journeys home.Beiji...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot as data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.DEATHS AND INF...

Give agri reforms a chance, open to changes, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Give agri reforms a chance, open to changes, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha....

Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Ahmedabad

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Monday said it has opened its retail outlet - Ather Space - in Ahmedabad in association with Kataria Group.The company had set up its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021