Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Netflix's science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in September 2019.

The Duffer Brothers created show Stranger Things Season 4's production was unfortunately halted in March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's reported that the cast and crew were back in shooting in October. Netflix confirmed it on Twitter.

"Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," said Ross Duffer, the creator of Stranger Things Season 4 in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

The avid viewers will be excited knowing that not only the old characters are returning, new actors were also confirmed for Stranger Things Season 4. Jamie Campbell Bower will play the role of Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, and Robert Englund as Victor Creel.

Natalia Dyer is returning to reprise as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things Season 4 is quite excited after reading the script. She can't share the plot but assures that the story would highly excite the viewers.

"Honestly, the scripts are great. I'm very excited. I'm excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we're, like, 'Oh my god, wow, like, wow!' So, while I can't say a lot, except that it's going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It's going to be really big. It's going to be big!" said Natalia Dyer, who plays the role of Nancy.

"We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary," said Ross Duffer.

Currently, there is no official release date of Stranger Things Season 4. Stay with us to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4 filming updates, Suzanne Heathcote hints on Duzran's reappearance