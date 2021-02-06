Killing Eve Season 4 filming updates, Suzanne Heathcote hints on Duzran’s reappearance

When Killing Eve can be out for Season 4? This is a big question to the ardent lovers of Killing Eve across the world as they have been looking forward to it since Season 3 dropped its finale in mid-2020.

Fans are excited as Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January last year before the airing of Season 3. The production was postponed in July last year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, the filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was supposed to take place across Europe in August last year.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesperson opined.

Whenever Killing Eve returns for Season 4, the relationship between Villanelle and Eve will remain central to the plot. The pair are drawn to one another, but the ardent viewers wonder if they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the Emmy-nominated BBC show Killing Eve.

Many fans may not know that the actors and crew members, who were supposed to work on Killing Eve Season 4, have been suggested to wait 'until there is more certainty about filming safely', as reported by The Sun recently.

"It's frustrating for everyone in the industry now and Jodie will be feeling that too. She's more killing time than Killing Eve right now, as both the cast and crew of that and Matilda have been told to stand down until there is more certainty about filming safely," an insider informed The Sun.

Although the plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be revealed, still the viewers need to get answers to what happened to Dasha Duzran (Harriet Walter) who had a heart attack in the last season. Suzanne Heathcote, who will serve as showrunner, informed TVLine that the writers could resurrect her in Season 4. However, nothing more on Duzran's return has been revealed yet.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

