Anya Taylor-Joy teases possible return of 'The Queen's Gambit'

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who was last seen in the popular Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit', might have teased the return of the show with a season two.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:01 IST
Anya Taylor-Joy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who was last seen in the popular Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit', might have teased the return of the show with a season two. As per People magazine, although Netflix has yet to announce whether the series, which broke streaming records when it premiered in October, will return for a second season, Taylor-Joy thinks a new season could be on the cards.

"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," the 24-year-old actor, said during a recent interview with Deadline. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood," she added, teasing the possibility of a new season.

The actor further said, "It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down." Taylor-Joy, whose role as the orphan-turned-chess prodigy in the Netflix series, earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, has previously expressed an interest in returning to the role.

"I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to," she told Town and Country last year. However, she's happy with how things ended for her character. "I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is," the star added.

Despite the success of 'The Queen's Gambit', its future remains unclear. One important factor is that the series is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name and there isn't any sequel to that. "The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I'm not sure if we want to go on. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next," executive producer William Horberg told Town and Country earlier.

'The Queen's Gambit' focuses on the fictional character Beth Harmon, a teen chess prodigy who takes on the best players in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

