Left Menu

Bob Saget still shares unique bond with former TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

American stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget, during an exclusive sneak peek from his 'Inside of You' podcast interview offered new insight into his friendship with former TV daughters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:55 IST
Bob Saget still shares unique bond with former TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Bob Saget (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget, during an exclusive sneak peek from his 'Inside of You' podcast interview, offered new insight into his friendship with former TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. According to E! News, the 'Full House' alum during his 'Inside of You' podcast gave an insight about his bond with the girls from the show, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and the Olsens.

When asked about which of the kids from the show did, he got along with best, he responded hilariously "Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids." He further added that "I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep-over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest."

As for M.K. and Ash, who didn't sign on for the Netflix reboot 'Fuller House', Bob simply adores the fashion moguls. As per E! News, he admitted "there's no favorite" among his TV daughters, and that he maintains a unique bond with each that's evolved over the years.

Even after 25 years, since Bob last played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's father in the beloved ABC sitcom 'Full House', they're still just as close, if not closer than they were during the twins' meteoric rise to child stardom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Purvanchal Express to be completed by March, PM will inaugurate in April: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.Adityanath was on a visit to G...

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said on Monday.The province, a winter sports hotspot, has...

Woman shoots husband dead over dispute

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the mor...

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021