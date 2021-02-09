Left Menu

Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez to headline Amazon's 'Lost and Found'

Amazon has roped in actors Zachary Levi and Gina Rodrigues to lead its new feature film Lost and Found.Steve Pink of Hot Tub Time Machine fame will helm the movie from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Morris, reported Deadline.The story is about a headstrong lawyer and an off-the-grid renegade who reluctantly team up to find a long-lost buried treasure by the Mississippi River.Shazam star Levi will also produce the film through his Wyldwood Studios along with Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin under their banner I Can and I Will Productions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:06 IST
Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez to headline Amazon's 'Lost and Found'

Amazon has roped in actors Zachary Levi and Gina Rodrigues to lead its new feature film ''Lost and Found''.

Steve Pink of ''Hot Tub Time Machine'' fame will helm the movie from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Morris, reported Deadline.

The story is about a headstrong lawyer and an off-the-grid renegade who reluctantly team up to find a long-lost buried treasure by the Mississippi River.

''Shazam!'' star Levi will also produce the film through his Wyldwood Studios along with Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin under their banner I Can and I Will Productions. Pink will back the project through his Pink Machine banner.

Levi will next star in Warner Bros/New Line's ''Shazam!'' sequel, titled ''Shazam! Fury of the Gods''. He will next be seen in the Richard Linklater-directed ''Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure'', and Jon Gunn’s ''Unbreakable Boy''.

He will also portray NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in ''American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story''.

Rodriguez, who most recently starred in ''Kajillionaire'', will next voice star in Netflix's animated action-adventure series ''Carmen San Diego''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...

The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables...

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontal...

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged “misleading'' tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence.

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged misleading tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021