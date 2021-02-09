Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:54 IST
Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 58.
Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram.
She wrote ''RIP'' alongside a picture of her brother-in-law. The cause of death was not known immediately.
Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film ''Ek Jaan Hain Hum'', but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster ''Ram Teri Ganga Maili'' (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.
He went on to feature in films like ''Aasmaan'', ''Lover Boy'', ''Zabardast'' and ''Hum To Chale Pardes''.
Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's ''Zimmedaar''. He then made a switch to production and direction.
His first production was ''Henna'', directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.
In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with ''PremGranth'', starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama ''Aa Ab Laut Chalen''. Rajiv was the youngest among his three brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.
