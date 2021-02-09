Left Menu

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley are 'very happy together'

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley are tying the knot and the two could not be any happier.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:52 IST
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley are 'very happy together'
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley are tying the knot and the two could not be any happier. As reported by Fox News, days after the 37-year-old NFL player dropped the big news of his engagement, a source spoke to People magazine to offer some insight into the couple's relationship.

"They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" the source told the outlet. During Saturday night's NFL Honours, Rodgers accepted the award for this year's Most Valuable Player. In his acceptance speech, he took two brief moments to acknowledge that he got engaged this year and thanked his fiancee - though he did not mention Woodley's name.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said. As per Fox News, later, he mentioned his "fiancee" among the list of family and friends who he thanked. Days prior to his big reveal, a source told E! News that Rodgers and the 29-year-old star have been a "low key" couple for a while.

Previously, Rodgers dated Danica Patrick for two years but they split in July. Prior to that, he was romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn from 2014 until 2017. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie 'Adrift'.

In January 2018, the actor confirmed her relationship with Volavola by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing the rugby player. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the film's premiere in May 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting last months deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol will begin on Tuesday with arguments over whether the proceedings are constitutional.Trumps legal team has argued the...

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last years street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vaj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021