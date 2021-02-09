Left Menu

Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:37 IST
Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post
Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs. The 'Student of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of shirtless pictures as he puts his upper body on display.

In the photo, the 'Badlapur' star is seen effortlessly posing while sporting black track pants. With his messy hear, and a full-grown beard, the actor posed for the lens with a straight face. The actor's chiseled physique is a testimony to the hard work of the 'Main Tera Hero' star. Inspiring his fans with his motivational thought, Dhawan captioned the picture as, "Never back down," and added a wolf emoticon. Celebrity followers including Isabella Kaif and more than 5 lakh followers liked the post, with many adoring the picture in the comments section. On the professional front, Dhawan was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'. In the movie, the actor was paired with Sara Ali Khan.

Dhawan will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.506 p.m.In a first for the country, the Indian Army is using its dogs for quick detection of COVID-19 to cut down time delays associated ...

Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. Bleary-eyed and wearing tattered clothes, the men are exhausted from an ordeal...

Businesses start to rethink Myanmar as coup ignites protests

Businesses are just beginning to reassess their investments in Myanmar after the military seized power, detaining civilian leaders and sparking mass protests. Singaporean tycoon Lim Kaling, a board member of technology firm Razer Inc., anno...

High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

High above Jerusalems narrow medieval alleyways, teenage Palestinians sped across whitewashed roofs and soaked up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.A small handful who lived in the Old City were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021