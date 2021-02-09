Left Menu

Ashutosh Gowariker reminisces working with Rajiv Kapoor, expresses condolences

Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker on Tuesday expressed his condolences and reminisced the bond that he shared with late actor Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker on Tuesday expressed his condolences and reminisced the bond that he shared with late actor Rajiv Kapoor. Sharing his thoughts and remembering the 'Prem Granth' actor, Gowariker shared an emotional note on Twitter. The filmmaker's movie 'Toolsidas Junior' marks the last film of the late actor, who passed away due to a massive heart attack.

Remembering the veteran actor, Gowariker shared, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance." "I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it," added Gowariker.

Sharing his experience of working with the late star, the 'Swades' director noted, "It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional and played the part with so much fun, dignity, and ease." Gowariker added, "What an affable person he was. His performance in'Toolisdas Junior' is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won't be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive. My team had called him just a couple of days ago, to set up his interviews for the promotion of 'Toolisdas Junior'. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense."

'Toolsidas Junior' is an inspiring sports drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sunita Gowariker. The movie has been written and directed by Mridul. (ANI)

