Alpine skiing-Bad weather wipes out world championships for second day

Bad weather thwarted attempts to start the Alpine skiing world championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday with the women's super-G called off due to fog. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:18 IST
Bad weather thwarted attempts to start the Alpine skiing world championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday with the women's super-G called off due to fog. The skiers were kept waiting for an hour and a half as fog shrouded the upper parts of the Olympia delle Tofane piste, with the race director then lowering the start to the Duca d'Aosta jump.

Even that proved to be impossible and the decision was taken to postpone, with a new date to be decided. The weather in the Italian Dolomites resort has given organisers a headache, with Monday's opening women's Combined postponed until the following Monday, a scheduled rest day, due to heavy overnight snow.

The men's super-G originally planned for Tuesday had already been rescheduled to Thursday instead of the first downhill training session. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

