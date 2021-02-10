Man held for raping woman, sharing video of act on social media

A man who allegedly raped a woman and filmed the act and later shared it on social media was arrested in the Revti area here, police said on Wednesday.

''Narendra raped the 22-year-old woman in January 2020 and made the video of the act viral in December after her marriage. He was arrested on Tuesday,'' Station House Officer, Revti police station, Praven Singh said.

After the video was uploaded on social media, the woman’s husband abandoned her. On February 5, her father filed a complaint with the police, following which an FIR was lodged against the rape accused, Singh said.

The family members had not lodged an FIR earlier due to societal pressure and fear, police said.

