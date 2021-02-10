Left Menu

Man held for raping woman, sharing video of act on social media

He was arrested on Tuesday, Station House Officer, Revti police station, Praven Singh said.After the video was uploaded on social media, the womans husband abandoned her.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:33 IST
Man held for raping woman, sharing video of act on social media

A man who allegedly raped a woman and filmed the act and later shared it on social media was arrested in the Revti area here, police said on Wednesday.

''Narendra raped the 22-year-old woman in January 2020 and made the video of the act viral in December after her marriage. He was arrested on Tuesday,'' Station House Officer, Revti police station, Praven Singh said.

After the video was uploaded on social media, the woman’s husband abandoned her. On February 5, her father filed a complaint with the police, following which an FIR was lodged against the rape accused, Singh said.

The family members had not lodged an FIR earlier due to societal pressure and fear, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing

The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhands Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters Pandey said, Out of th...

Over 66,000 manual scavengers identified across country

As many as 66,692 manual scavengers, including 37,379 in Uttar Pradesh, have been identified across the country, the government said on Wednesday.In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas...

Dubai's RoboCafe is a boon to the COVID-wary

Nothing says social distancing quite like Dubais RoboCafe, where robots have replaced their human overlords. Customers can place their orders with German-made robots, who then prepare and deliver it straight to their tables.Its a good idea,...

Tennis-No excuses for Kvitova after 'painful' loss to Cirstea

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova had no excuses for her second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, refusing to blame the mandatory two-week quarantine for her rusty display in a 6-4 1-6 6-1 defeat by Romanian Sorana Cir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021