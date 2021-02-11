Left Menu

UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial

Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:31 IST
UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will learn on Thursday whether she has won her privacy battle against a tabloid newspaper without the case going to a potentially-embarrassing trial which could see her face off against her father. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. She says the articles breached her privacy and copyright, and last month her lawyers asked London High Court judge Mark Warby to rule in her favour without the need for trial later this year, arguing the paper had no chance of winning.

Warby is due to hand down his verdict at 1600 GMT. Meghan wrote the five-page letter to Markle after their relationship collapsed in the run-up to her glittering wedding to Harry in May 2018, which her father missed due to ill health and after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

The Mail published extracts in Feb. 2019, and has argued it did so to allow Markle to respond to comments made by Meghan's anonymous friends in interviews with the U.S. magazine People. In two days of hearings, her lawyers say printing the "personal and sensitive" letter was a "triple-barrelled" assault on "her private life, her family life and her correspondence" and plainly breached her privacy.

The paper argued the duchess always intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy, pointing out she had admitted in court papers discussing it with her communications secretary. If the judge rules against Meghan, it raises the prospect of the duchess, former senior royal aides and her father all giving evidence in court.

"It was only by publishing the text of the letter that I could properly set the record straight and show that what People magazine had published was false and unfair," Markle said in a witness statement in support of the Mail. The trial had been due to start in January but was delayed until late 2021 at Meghan's request last year because of a confidential reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Amsterdam ousts London as Europes top share trading hub httpson.ft.com3tP2HaE - KPMGs UK boss...

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an explosion of risk from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality. In re...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher t...

In chilling video, Democrats focus Trump trial on mob's threat to his fellow Republicans

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security video on Wednesday showing members of the pro-Trump mob searching the building for his vice president, chantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021