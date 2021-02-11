Sobhita Dhulipala to begin shooting for 'Made in Heaven' season 2

Left Menu

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday shared a note from the makers of Made in Heaven informing her about kick-starting the filming of the much-awaited season two of the series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday shared a note from the makers of ''Made in Heaven'' informing her about kick-starting the filming of the much-awaited season two of the series. The drama reflected the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, played by Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi.

Co-created by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator director Reema Kagti, the season two of the Amazon Prime Video original was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Dhulipala took to Twitter and shared a message from the makers, including producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. ''We are excited to have you on the 'Made in Heaven' team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you,'' the note read.

It, however, did not reveal the date of the shooting commencement.

The first season of ''Made in Heaven'' also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, garnered acclaim and earned Mathur the best actor nomination at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

