Lily Gladstone to star in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

American actor Lily Gladstone has joined the cast of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming period thriller titled 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. As per Variety, the forthcoming film also stars actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is based on David Grann's book of the same name.

Gladstone will play the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest Burkhart, who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher. Meanwhile, DiCaprio will portray Burkhart and De Niro will play his uncle in the upcoming film. Scorsese is producing and directing the film for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment.

Eric Roth is writing the screenplay. Along with Scorsese, Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are producing the film with Appian Way Productions. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll rose, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Meanwhile, Gladstone, who comes from a theatre background, had first appeared onscreen in Kelly Reichardt's 2016 drama 'Certain Women'. She later reunited with Reichardt in the A24 movie 'First Cow.' Gladstone has also worked in television, appearing on Showtime's 'Billions' and HBO's 'Room 104'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)