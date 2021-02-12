'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to end with season eight on NBC

The popular sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is coming to an end after season eight, which will premiere later this year. As per E! News, NBC made the announcement regarding the series coming to an end on Thursday. No specific premiere date has been revealed yet, but the show has returned to production.

The creator and showrunner of the sitcom Dan Goor offered the most perfect statement about the show's ending. Goor said, "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve." Goor added, "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He further said, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons." Speaking about ending the sitcom, Goor said, "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

The upcoming season eight will consist of 10 episodes. The show was originally renewed for an eighth season in 2019 but the pandemic had stymied production. The forthcoming season will air as part of the 2021-2022 TV season. The show was famously cancelled after five seasons at Fox in 2018 before NBC revived it for a sixth season that same year. The comedy, set in a Brooklyn police precinct, features actors Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The sitcom has been a fan favourite for some time. The series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2014, with Sandberg also winning for best actor in a comedy. Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for his role on the show. The show has also faced criticism in the recent past. Like many TV shows focused on police, the show has been called out for its sympathetic portrayal of law enforcement while not meaningfully addressing issues of police brutality and systemic racism, particularly in the wake of George Floyd's death last year.

The cast and crew had announced last June that it would be donating USD 100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. The cast and creators have also previously stated that season eight would address such issues. Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici, and David Phillips executive produce the series, which is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment. (ANI)

