Left Menu

Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

The Daily Wire said Carano will produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for subscribers to its website, which was co-founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. In a statement on the site, Carano said she was sending a message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by what she called "the totalitarian mob." "I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before ...

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:11 IST
Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

Gina Carano, the "Mandalorian" actress who was dropped from the "Star Wars" spinoff over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire.

Walt Disney Co's Lucasfilm studio said on Wednesday it would no longer work with her after she posted on Instagram drawing parallels between persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and the treatment of people who hold conservative political views today. The Daily Wire said Carano will produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for subscribers to its website, which was co-founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

In a statement on the site, Carano said she was sending a message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by what she called "the totalitarian mob." "I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before ... They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Carano also came under fire for posts on Twitter in November in which she derided mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and for promoting baseless claims of voter fraud after the U.S. presidential election. Quoting sources, the Hollywood Reporter said Lucasfilm had been going to unveil Carano as the star of her own Disney+ series during a December investor's day presentation but scrapped those plans following her November tweets.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that report. Shapiro said The Daily Wire aimed to "provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob."

"We're just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they'll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star," he said in a statement on the Daily Wire website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...

Britain's Karim Khan elected International Criminal Court prosecutor

Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britains Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting June 16.Khan won a secret ballot, beating out three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021