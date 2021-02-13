My next directorial could be a dark comedy: Renuka Shahane

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:42 IST
Actor-director Renuka Shahane says she is toying with the idea of making a dark comedy as her third directorial venture.

Shahane, known for featuring in movies such as ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'', ''Masoom'' and ''Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa'', ventured into filmmaking with 2009 Marathi movie ''Rita'', which was based on her mother's novel ''Rita Welingkar''. The sophomore directorial was ''Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy'', which explored a multi-generational relationship story of mothers and daughters, starring Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar.

The movie released on streamer Netflix on January 15 to rave reviews.

Shahane said she will continue to direct films and has started work on her next project.

''I would like to keep directing and I am working on some scripts. I am interested in human beings, interpersonal relationships, so journeys of individuals, who live slightly unconventional lives. ''I also like comedies, so the next perhaps could be dark-comedy and that is what I am working on right now,'' Shahane told PTI.

The 54-year-old filmmaker was talking on the sidelines of the launch of &PriveHD’s new property, Prive world box office, which will bring movies from around the world.

As an artiste, Shahane said she prefers being part of theatre because that is an actor’s medium, while cinema gives her creative satisfaction as a writer and director.

''Theatre is the base for me as an actor. It is essential as grounding for most actors as the kind of space it gives to explore characters, roles, to have continuity through those hours on stage, it is better than any other medium.

''I will choose films as a writer and director because it (film) is visualised by a director and everybody on the set are working towards fruition of director's vision,'' she added.

Talking about the lineup of Prive world box office campaign, that includes feature films from across the globe, Shahane said cinema has the power to build connection, surpassing language barrier.

''There will be a bouquet of films shown which one is not familiar with. Cinema has a power to create that kind of feeling, connect even if you don’t have knowledge of language particularly,'' she said.

