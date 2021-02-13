Left Menu

Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:25 IST
Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Arrested for leading a march against racial segregation in 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spent days in solitary confinement writing his "Letter From Birmingham Jail," which was smuggled out and stirred the world by explaining why Black people couldn't keep waiting for fair treatment.

Meanwhile, items also were arriving at the jail for King.

A special delivery letter showed up at the jailhouse addressed to King, then a Western Union telegram, and then another and another. A jailer would log each new item in a bound ledger book, which King would then sign. Pages of the old jail log with King's signature are now going up for auction, with a minimum price of $10,000.

Reportedly saved by an employee at the old jail, which was demolished in 1986, the pages offered by Hake's Auctions are a previously unknown reminder of King's time in Birmingham, which the civil rights leader once called "the most segregated city in America.'' The King signatures, a dozen in all in ink, are contained on four yellowed pages that have been removed from the original book. The pages also bear the signature of King friend and aide Ralph D. Abernathy, who was arrested during the same march as King on April 12, 1963, for violating a court order banning the demonstration.

Scott Mussell, who works for the Pennsylvania-based auction company, said a worker might have been instructed to clean out the old building and, realizing what the log book contained, saved it instead.

"We really owe a debt of gratitude to this person, in my opinion," said Mussell, an Americana specialist with the Pennsylvania-based company.

Jim Baggett, the head of archives at the city library, said he was unfamiliar with the jail log, but it was entirely possible a worker saved it from being destroyed.

"We have stuff here that survived because someone pulled it out of the trash," he said.

Will Seippel's Atlanta-based WorthPoint, which values collectibles and other items online, lined up document experts and signature authenticators to verify that the pages are genuine after being contacted by the current owners, the relatives of a person who was given the sheets by the person who initially saved them.

"They were trying to figure out what they had and whether it was real and what it was worth," he said. The online auction will end on Feb. 24.

King and his Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference joined with the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights, led by the Rev. Fred L. Shuttleworth, in 1963 in a campaign meant to pressure the city's white leadership to end legalized racial segregation. The city was soon the scene of pickets, mass meetings, a boycott of downtown businesses and lunch counter sit-ins.

The city obtained a court order blocking further demonstrations, but King and Abernathy led a march that ended in their arrest. Held in isolation in the city jail, King wrote his almost 7,000-word treatise in response to a statement published by seven white ministers and a rabbi who called the demonstrations "unwise and untimely." Writing in the margins of a newspaper, King penned a defense of the civil rights movement that included the line: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Carried out of the jail by his lawyers and transcribed, the letter initially was distributed on mimeographed sheets before being reprinted in its entirety in pamphlets, magazines, King's 1964 memoir and newspapers. It is now regarded as one of the greatest defenses of nonviolent protest ever written.

The old jail logs don't indicate the contents of telegrams and letters King received while incarcerated, and only a historical marker stands now at the site of the building. Metal bars from the cell where King was held were preserved and are now on display at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Baggett, the city archivist, said the jail pages should wind up somewhere people can see them.

"I hope somebody buys this that will put it on display," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...

Strong quake hits Japan''s northeast coast; no tsunami alert

A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which had meltdowns following a...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 486 cases, 5 deaths, 266 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur reached 1,38,300 on Saturday after 486 people weredetected with the infection, while the death toll increased byfive and the recovery count by 266, an official said.The district has so far witnessed 4,2...

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces, hunts protest backers

Myanmars junta on Saturday suspended laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this months coup.The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021