Odd News Roundup: Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday

Odd News Roundup: Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat ThursdayDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom
After some lean months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fat Thursday finally brought some cheer to Polish confectioners as their sweet-toothed customers feasted on doughnuts. On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Easter
- Poles
- Polish
- Christians
ALSO READ
North Eastern Railway moots new trains to Mathura for pilgrims
Tata Power gets LoI from OERC to operate power distribution system in north-eastern Odisha
Tata Power to operate power distribution in northeastern Odisha
Northeastern US digging out from not-quite-record snowstorm
Russia to ship COVID-19 vaccine to rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Kremlin says