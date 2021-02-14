Odd News Roundup: Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom

After some lean months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fat Thursday finally brought some cheer to Polish confectioners as their sweet-toothed customers feasted on doughnuts. On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence.

