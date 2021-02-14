Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary The Britney Spears legal case was back in court on Thursday with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 10:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

Gina Carano, the "Mandalorian" actress who was dropped from the "Star Wars" spinoff over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire. Walt Disney Co's Lucasfilm studio said on Wednesday it would no longer work with her after she posted on Instagram drawing parallels between persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and the treatment of people who hold conservative political views today. 'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past. Timberlake spoke out on his Instagram account after criticism this week on social and mainstream media of interviews he gave some 20 years ago about his sex life with Spears when both were at the height of their careers. Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

The Britney Spears legal case was back in court on Thursday with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny said the singer's father and a newly-appointed financial trust company must work together to develop an investment plan that will benefit Spears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Living and loving with HIV: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

Six years ago, Thitiwatt Sirasjtakorn learned that he was HIV positive, a point in his life when he struggled to understand what this meant and had almost given up on life. However, this is where his story begins. Mr. Sirasjtakorn managed...

Appearance matters for academic success, that too in economics: Study

Appearance does matter for an individuals academic success, at least when it comes to economics, and attractive individuals are more likely to study at higher-ranked institutions, according to a research paper.In a paper titled, Do Looks Ma...

'Democracy is fragile', Biden says after Trump's acquittal

US President Joe Biden has said that the Senates acquittal of his predecessor Donald Trump for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on January 6 was a reminder that democracy was fragile and every American had a duty to defend the truth.Whil...

Tennis-Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021