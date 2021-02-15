Left Menu

Presenting to you Yudhra, releasing summer 2022, Mohanan, 27, wrote on Instagram.The film, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, has its story and screenplay written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:14 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan to star in 'Yudhra'

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are set to feature in the romantic-action-thriller ''Yudhra'' and the film is slated for a summer 2022 release, the makers announced on Monday.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi's swansong ''Mom'' (2017).

Chaturvedi, who was the breakout star of Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama ''Gully Boy'' as MC Sher, took to Instagram and shared an action-packed teaser, along with posters of the film.

''The one who can make death its friend, he is 'Yudhra','' the 27-year-old actor wrote.

''Yudhra'' marks Mohanan's second Hindi project, after the 2017 drama ''Beyond the Clouds'' helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

''Ah! Have waited so long to share this news with you guys. Presenting to you 'Yudhra', releasing summer 2022,'' Mohanan, 27, wrote on Instagram.

The film, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, has its story and screenplay written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan. Farhan Akhtar is also credited with its dialogues, along with writer Akshat Ghildial. Apart from ''Yudhra'', Chaturvedi will also be seen in the ''Bunty Aur Babli'' sequel and the untitled Shakun Batra film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Mohanan's most recent big screen outing was the Tamil hit ''Master'' and she will next be seen in Karthick Naren's next, tentatively titled ''D43'', with Dhanush.

