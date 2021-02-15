Left Menu

Multi Award Winning Documentary on Indian Rock 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' Releasing on March 5 in PVRs Exclusively

This film tells the story of how Rock - a Western genre multiplied in India despite stiff cultural resistance from the countrys rich classical heritage Bollywoods musical dominance. This concept is brought to life through interviews with veteran current music artists, who have been the newel of the evolution of the Rock n Roll genre in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:38 IST
Multi Award Winning Documentary on Indian Rock 'Rockumentary-Evolution of Indian Rock' Releasing on March 5 in PVRs Exclusively

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Rock n Roll Music came into India from the West. At the time, ‘Bollywood’ & Indian ‘Classical’ music were hugely popular in the country, while Rock was almost unknown. In the decades immediately following Independence, Rock culture was perceived as “Counter-Cultural”. 50 years on, that preconception has flipped: Rock is seen as popular music’s “Establishment” in India. This film tells the story of how Rock - a Western genre multiplied in India despite stiff cultural resistance from the country’s rich classical heritage & Bollywood’s musical dominance. It captures the journey from the roots of Indian Rock – the distant Big Bands of the 1930s - through India’s Rock pioneers in the 60s, 70s and 80s to today’s Rock Stars. Current Indian Rockers drive the thriving independent music industry, loved and celebrated by millions of enthusiastic fans in India and around the world. This concept is brought to life through interviews with veteran & current music artists, who have been the newel of the evolution of the Rock n Roll genre in India. 40 bands have been selected for interview on the basis of their outstanding contribution to Rock in India – from post-Independence up to the contemporary scene. This documentary examines societal shifts from 10 regions of India chronicling that gradual acceptance of Rock to its flourishing state, today. The film highlights the dedication and hardship lived by India’s pioneering Rock icons from the 50s, 60s & 70s. It illuminates the circumstances that nurtured Rock n Roll to blossom into a Culture, solidifying – now - into a way of life for the youth of this country. More broadly, the film shines a light on a cluster of mission-driven entrepreneurial ventures promoting this genre across India from its earliest days. This eco-system includes record labels, magazines, social clubs, contests, venues, theatres & pubs. As Rock developed in India, it became fertile ground for the seeds of many music genres, such as Indie Rock & Sufi music. With Bollywood film hits like Rockstar, the genre splashed onto millions of screens across the country, expanding Rock’s popularity exponentially. The film explains why international music legends like Sting, Robert Plant and Iron Maiden recognize India as appreciative of their music, creativity & art. The Film releases across select screens at PVR exclusively on 5th March 2021. Image: Rockumentary Poster PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwes first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said...

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021