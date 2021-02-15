Farhan Akhtar announces Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra'
Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, marking their first collaboration together.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST
Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, marking their first collaboration together. The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of Siddhant and Malavika starrer 'Yudhra'. He captioned his post as, "Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022."
In the more-than-a-minute long teaser, Siddhant unleashes his mean avatar, while saving his supposed lady-love Malavika. 'Yudhra' will be directed by Ravi Udyawar, who has previously called the shots for Sridevi starrer 'Mom'. Siddhant was last seen in 'Gully Boy', which catapulted his career to new heights. Other than 'Yudhra', the actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. (ANI)
