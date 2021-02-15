Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar announces Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra'

Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, marking their first collaboration together.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:06 IST
Farhan Akhtar announces Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra'
Poster of 'Yudhra' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, marking their first collaboration together. The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of Siddhant and Malavika starrer 'Yudhra'. He captioned his post as, "Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022."

In the more-than-a-minute long teaser, Siddhant unleashes his mean avatar, while saving his supposed lady-love Malavika. 'Yudhra' will be directed by Ravi Udyawar, who has previously called the shots for Sridevi starrer 'Mom'. Siddhant was last seen in 'Gully Boy', which catapulted his career to new heights. Other than 'Yudhra', the actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to country's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

The construction of Ram templein Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the countrys cultureand tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is notju...

Prakash Karat demands immediate release of activist Disha Ravi

By Amit Kumar Senior CPI-M leader and the party politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government on the arrest of activist Disha Ravi and alleged that Delhi Police is acting under the direction of the Union Home...

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

Centre announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the sweeping changes to the countrys mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empowering small busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021