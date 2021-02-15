Left Menu

Irwin Sealy to pen imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great

Author Irwin Allan Sealy will come out with an imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great, the emperor who went from masterminding one of the biggest and deadliest wars to becoming one of the most profound advocates of non-violence.ASOCA A Sutra will be released under Penguin Random Houses Viking imprint in July.In the book, Sealy aims to transport readers to a time and place that is remarkable with his prose.With Asoca, Im delighted to be back with old friends at Penguin, says Sealy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:03 IST
Irwin Sealy to pen imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great

Author Irwin Allan Sealy will come out with an imagined memoir of Ashoka The Great, the emperor who went from masterminding one of the biggest and deadliest wars to becoming one of the most profound advocates of non-violence.

''ASOCA: A Sutra'' will be released under Penguin Random House's Viking imprint in July.

In the book, Sealy aims to transport readers to a time and place that is remarkable with his prose.

''With Asoca, I'm delighted to be back with old friends at Penguin,'' says Sealy. Earlier, Penguin had published the 30th anniversary edition of his debut novel ''The Trotter-Nama''.

Ashoka The Great ruled most of the Indian Subcontinent and played a pivotal role in the spread of Buddhism from India to other parts of Asia in the 3rd century BC.

Manasi Subramaniam, executive editor and head of literary rights at Penguin Random House India, terms the book as an incendiary, powerful work that appears to combine the very best of Sealy's preceding books.

''Slipping easily from mock gravitas to straightforward humour, his infinite variety is on full display here. It's a rich, dark-but-whimsical parable about nationhood and violence and religion and personal dilemmas,'' she says.

Sealy is a Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award winner. His ''Trotter-Nama'', which was published in 1988 by Knopf, tells the story of seven generations of an Anglo-Indian family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdoms pop...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially came in contact with Ebola patients and will rush out vaccines to the area as soon as it can get them, after three people died of the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday.Lamah sa...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Hosts take control after setting 482 target

Ravichandran Ashwins scintillating century and early wickets helped India to dominate on day three of the second Test against England after setting a 482 target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs befo...

Five more arrested in UP advocate suicide case

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the death of an advocate who allegedly shot himself after being harassed by a group of people who tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said on Monday.Seven people have been arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021